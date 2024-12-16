King Leaves For Egypt

Amman, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II departed on Monday on a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which he will meet with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

