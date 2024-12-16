Muscat Municipality Announces Winners Of The Darsait Valley Development Competition

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 15 December 2024, Muscat: Under the patronage of HE Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al-Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, the Muscat Governorate, represented by Muscat Municipality, announced the winners of the top three positions in the Darsait Valley Development Competition. The closing ceremony was held this Sunday morning in the presence of HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, along with several dignitaries, officials, participants, and students.

The competition, launched by Muscat Governorate and organised by Muscat Municipality, aimed to provide engineering students from the University of Technology and Applied Sciences an opportunity to participate in designing the area surrounding the Darsait Valley pathway. It encouraged innovative solutions to challenges in the area, particularly water pooling during adverse weather conditions while enhancing the surrounding landscape to reflect a modern and sustainable urban image. This initiative aligns with the governorate's efforts to create vibrant, sustainable projects that support the pillars of development.

The competition featured the participation of 22 students, divided into seven teams, who worked on presenting various concepts for the development of the Darsait Valley area. The submitted projects were evaluated by a specialised committee, which selected the top three teams based on creativity, sustainability, and feasibility of implementation.

Based on the evaluation results, first place was awarded to Team 3, which included students Raghd bint Ali Al-Ramimiyah and Sara bint Ali Al-Siyabiyah. Second place went to Team 4, which comprised students Arwa Al-Amriyah, Arwa Al-Hilaliyah, Lama Al-Hajiyah, Taif Al-Wahibiyah, Shurooq Al-Habsiyah, Ali Al-Balushi and Bassam Al-Qasmi. Third place was claimed by Team 7, consisting of students Louay Al-Hadhrami, Talib Al-Maawali, and Sara Al-Balushiyah.

Commenting on this initiative, HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Hamidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, stated:“We are delighted to have launched this initiative, through which we aimed to enhance community engagement, foster creativity, and inspire innovation among our national talents. This stems from our belief in the importance of empowering young people to contribute to Oman's comprehensive development journey, in alignment with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. We also recognise that the youth are the backbone and foundation of the nation and are pleased with the remarkable success of this initiative and the active participation of the students. It serves as a positive indicator of Omani youth's eagerness to shape a brighter future for their beloved country.”

During the event, Muscat Municipality also announced the launch of the“Himma Muscat” initiative, which will serve as an umbrella platform for all programmes and initiatives aimed at engaging the community, especially the youth, in planning the future of the governorate. The municipality emphasised its belief in the importance of fostering community participation in decision-making, highlighting that the partnership between the government and civil society Muscat Governorate continues its relentless efforts to introduce unique projects and initiatives through collaboration with relevant entities, providing essential infrastructure, urban planning, and residential development services. These efforts aim to enhance tourism and developmental activities while improving the quality of life, reinforcing Muscat's position as a sustainable and attractive tourist destination in alignment with national priorities.











MENAFN16122024005446012082ID1108996233