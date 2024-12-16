Kuwaiti Amb. Congratulates Bahrain On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Monday, congratulated Bahrain on the 53rd national day.

In a statement to KUNA, Ambassador Sheikh Thamer extended heartfelt congratulations and Bahrain, its King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Salman bin Hamad, the royal family, and the Bahraini people on the occasion of the National Day celebrations and the anniversary of the King's assumption of power.

Sheikh Thamer praised Bahrain's developmental and achievements under the reign of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, which have promoted global principles such as respect for human rights, the rule of law, political and civil freedoms, advancements in media, and the use of artificial intelligence for sustainable development purposes.

He commended the Kingdom's efforts and commitment to investing in its citizens, improving living conditions, and providing opportunities for creativity and excellence.

These efforts aim to ensure a better life for future generations and create a generation that embodies responsibility and commitment to elevating and advancing Bahrain.

The ambassador also lauded the strong and deep-rooted Kuwaiti-Bahraini relations, which are marked by a shared history and understanding, and emphasized the unity and solidarity between the leaderships and people of the two countries, and wished Bahrain and its people more progress and prosperity. (end)

kne













MENAFN16122024000071011013ID1108996201