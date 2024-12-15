Henkel Thailand Continues Support For Border Schools In Nakhon Phanom And Yasothon With Renovation Projects Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 - On November 28-29, 2024, a team of Henkel Thailand employees visited the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol School in Nakhon Phanom and the Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon, to mark the completion of renovation projects funded by Henkel, and celebrate with the students through sports activities. The renovation projects are part of Henkel Thailand's ongoing commitment to supporting local education by enhancing the safety, well-being, and environments for both students and teachers.





Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand (center-left), marking the completion of the renovation project with Sanjorn Kisarang, School Director of Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon (center-right).

Enhancing safety and functionality at Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom



Building on the renovation efforts in 2023, Henkel Thailand identified additional improvements to enhance safety at the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom. The 19,000-euro project, completed in June 2024, included replacing deteriorating classroom ceilings, upgrading wooden windows to aluminum, and installing a new roof to protect the school from weather-related damage.



Henkel Thailand employees also contributed donations to provide new fans, desks, and a gas tank for the classrooms, enhancing safety and functionality for the 86 students and 14 teachers. Henkel products, including Pattex Fix Nail Power Glue, were also supplied to support various repair needs at the school.





Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand (center), with the Henkel Thailand team at Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom.

Renovations at Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon



Henkel Thailand also completed renovations at the Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon to enhance the learning environment for 63 students and 6 teachers. The project, completed in August 2024 with a funding of 17,000 euros, included the installation of new fans, doors, and windows across 10 classrooms, as well as upgrades to the drinking water system, to ensure reliable access to safe water.



In addition, the school received new furniture, supplies, and educational materials such as whiteboards and sports equipment. The barber room was equipped with tools and supplies to become fully operational, and a new kindergarten building was completed to accommodate young children.





The newly renovated compound for students and teachers at Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon.

Commitment to long-term support for the border schools



Henkel Thailand has a long-standing commitment to supporting border schools in Thailand and will continue its ongoing assistance. Moving forward, Henkel Thailand will maintain its support for the waste bank program at the Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School, which encourages students and school members to recycle and earn points for selling waste items. Additionally, Henkel Thailand will supply products to both schools to support skill development in their hair-cutting programs.



"Henkel Thailand is committed to enhancing both the safety and functionality of classrooms and facilities, while also enriching the learning environment for the entire school community. Through these efforts, we hope to foster an environment where the well-being of both students and staff continues to thrive," said Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand.



To date, Henkel Thailand has adopted three schools across the country, including Henkel Thai Border Patrol Police School in Kanchanaburi, Konrad Henkel Border Patrol Police School in Nakhon Phanom, and Baan Srisawas Border Patrol Police School in Yasothon. Henkel Thailand supports the schools in various ways, such as sponsoring construction projects, allocating funds for teaching staff, and engaging employees in school visits and donations.



Pattex is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Henkel and its affiliates in the US, Germany, Thailand, and elsewhere.







