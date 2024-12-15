Denmark's Thybo Claims Victory At Egyptian Amateur Open Golf Championship

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Danish golfer Victor Thybo has won the Egyptian International Amateur Open Championship for Men, 2024 edition, held at the Cascades Golf Club in Soma Bay, Hurghada. Thybo finished the three-round with a score of two strokes over par, totalling 218.

The victory sees Thybo's name added to the list of champions of the oldest and most prestigious golf championship in the Middle East. The tournament's first edition took place in 1921.

Fellow Dane Magnus Frederiksen finished second, four strokes behind Thybo, with a score of six over par. Completing the Danish dominance on the podium, Mathias Østergaard took third place with a score of 11 over par.

Tunisian player Bahaa Boulakmine finished in fourth position, scoring 13 strokes over par. English player Max Hopkins and Egyptian national team player Dean Naeem tied for fifth place, both with 16 strokes over par. Hopkins was awarded fifth place after a backcount.

In the second level competitions, Yasser Fouad claimed first place, with Tarek Ashry finishing second, and Galal El Hamamsy taking third.

The closing ceremony followed the conclusion of the tournament, and the winners were presented with their awards. The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, including the President of the Egyptian Golf Federation, Omar Hisham Talaat Moustafa; the Head of the Sports Sector at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ashraf El-Begirmy; Mohamed Atallah, representing Soma Bay; and Mohamed Anwar, Vice President of the Egyptian Golf Federation. Amr El Shafei, CEO of Emirates NBD, presented the trophies to the winners.