Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From EU High Representative For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy
Date
12/15/2024 2:00:16 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Sunday from High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission HE Kaja Kallas.
During the call, they discussed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union. They also discussed the updates in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the developments in Syria, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
