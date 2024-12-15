Learning To Ride 'RIGHT' By Michael D. Cintas: A Masterclass In Equestrian Education And Connection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Riding is more than sport; it's an art, a lifestyle. It instills discipline, trust and deep respect for magnificent animals. This ensures every rider, regardless of age or background can succeed.” - Michael D. CintasRANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned equestrian coach and Olympic mentor Michael D. Cintas brings decades of expertise and passion to readers with to Ride“RIGHT” , a comprehensive guide that redefines how riders and their families approach equestrian education.



Through a combination of technical instruction and heartfelt anecdotes, Cintas creates a narrative that is both inspiring and instructional, charting a path for young riders, adult beginners, and seasoned equestrians alike. This groundbreaking book provides a step-by-step guide to mastering the art of riding while emphasizing the deep bond between horse and rider.



At the heart of Learning to Ride“RIGHT” is Cintas' commitment to nurturing not only riding skills but also responsibility, patience, and confidence. By focusing on a holistic approach to equitation, the book offers invaluable insights for parents, guardians, and instructors seeking to instill these values in young equestrians.



In Learning to Ride“RIGHT”, Cintas explores:

.The fundamentals of equestrian education, from selecting the right pony to mastering key techniques like the rising trot and canter.

.Practical advice for parents on choosing riding academies and supporting young riders through their equestrian journey.

.Stories of personal resilience and the life lessons learned through decades of coaching, including training Olympic-level athletes.



About the Author

Michael D. Cintas has dedicated over five decades to the art of equitation, guiding students from their first lessons to international competitions. A celebrated Olympic coach and clinician, he has mentored thousands of riders, building a legacy of excellence in equestrian education.

His personal journey, shaped by triumphs and adversity, underscores his approach to teaching. With Learning to Ride“RIGHT”, Cintas invites readers to join him in a lifetime commitment to equestrianism, where learning never stops, and the joy of riding knows no bounds.



Learning to Ride“RIGHT” is now available through major book retailers and online platforms.

Amzon:

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: ...

Michael D. Cintas

Equestrian Centers International

+1 760-300-9666

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.