Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake Arrives In India For First Overseas Visit After Assuming Office
12/15/2024 10:17:11 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his three-day State-visit to India, his first overseas visit after assuming office.
"Warm and special welcome! President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was warmly received by MoS Dr L Murugan as he arrived in New Delhi. This is President Disanayaka's first bilateral visit to India since he assumed Presidency. An opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lanka ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.
During his visit, Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.
Apart from his meetings with India's political leadership, Dissanayaka will attend a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka. He is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya, a statement from MEA said.
The invitation to visit New Delhi was extended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited Colombo less than a fortnight after Dissanayake's victory and was the first foreign dignitary to visit the island nation since the National People's Power (NPP) government came to power.
