solutions by stc wins top honour in ‘Best Use of Digital – Technology/Telecommunications” category at MENA Digital Awards

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 15 December 2024: solutions by stc, the specialized business arm of Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, announced that it has won the top honour within the ‘Best Use of Digital by Sector – Technology/Telecommunications‘ category at the MENA Digital Awards, a bespoke awards show promoting digital innovation and in the MENA region.



The recognition highlights solutions by stc’s longstanding commitment to empowering businesses in Kuwait, especially SMEs, through innovative and cutting-edge digital solutions that support their unique digital transformation strategies. The Awards ceremony was held in Dubai, UAE where Mohammed Al-Farsi, Director of Telecom Products Management at solutions by stc and Salem Soud AlMutawa, Branding Executive at stc Kuwait accepted the award on behalf of the Company.



The ‘Best Use of Digital by Sector – Technology/Telecommunications’ award highlights solutions by stc’s digital capabilities and strengths in supporting a diverse range of businesses in achieving their unique digital transformation strategies. As a strong supporter of Kuwait’s SME market, solutions by stc actively explores and introduces innovative solutions that assist small businesses in optimizing and enhancing their operations while contributing towards building a secure and resilient digital environment in line with Kuwait's Vision 2035. The Company’s various digital platforms are advanced and enable customers to manage all their accounts and portfolios under one umbrella.



Commenting on the award, Mohammad N. Al-Nusif, Chief Executive Officer of solutions by stc, said, “Receiving this recognition at the MENA Digital Awards is a testament to the breadth of innovative solutions and platforms we offer to our SME customer base. As advocates for Kuwait’s SME sector, we continuously strive to provide value adding solutions and platforms that will assist SMEs in growing their operations efficiently and with ease. In addition, solutions by stc always seeks to innovate in its digital services and solutions to meet the growing needs of customers in line with the rapid developments in the field of technology. Lastly, I would like to thank the MENA Digital Awards organizer for this recognition, as it also reflects our commitment to leveraging digital platforms and channels to deliver a seamless, holistic, and impactful brand experience. He also thanked all the employees at solutions by stc who worked effortlessly to plan and execute this campaign.”



It is worth noting that solutions by stc has built and solidified its positioning in the market as a powerful one-stop shop for business and wholesale solutions, catering to the needs of government and corporate entities nationwide and across the region.







