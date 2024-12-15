Iranian official stresses need to enhance trade with Türkiye

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, has underscored the need to enhance trade between Iran and Turkey by establishing a preferential trade agreement and removing existing tariff restrictions. In a meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his delegation on Wednesday, Atabak highlighted that the trade potential between the two countries exceeds their current level of exchanges, suggesting that both nations could significantly benefit from stronger economic cooperation.



Atabak emphasized that the foundation for increasing bilateral trade lies in the implementation of existing agreements, the revival of preferential trade arrangements, and fostering greater interactions between the two sides. He noted that economic relations between Iran and Turkey are supported by deep cultural and historical ties, and these should translate into higher trade volumes, benefiting both economies.



The Iranian minister expressed optimism about progress in the joint cooperation framework between Tehran and Ankara, calling it a critical step in boosting trade relations. He mentioned that the initial phase of this cooperation, which is aligned with the goals of the two countries' Joint Economic Committee, is expected to make a significant impact on improving bilateral trade. Atabak also pointed out that expanding and deepening economic ties would pave the way for more robust and long-term cooperation between Iran and Turkey.



Responding to Minister Bolat's request concerning border crossings, Atabak highlighted that Iran's government is working on a comprehensive plan to enhance the operations at border crossings and extend their working hours. This plan is designed to facilitate smoother transit and trade. The roadmap, developed in collaboration with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), will play a pivotal role in accelerating trade and fostering closer economic relations between the two nations.

