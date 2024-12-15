Kuwait PM Receives OAPEC Chief, Member States' Ministers Of Oil, Energy
Date
12/15/2024 5:16:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Kuwait, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah on Sunday received the Ministers of Oil and energy from member states of the Organization of Arab petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), along with the organization's Secretary General Jamal Issa Al-Loughani, on the occasion of their visit to Kuwait for the 113th OAPEC Council of Ministers meeting.
The meeting highlighted the strong relations between Kuwait and the member states, focusing on enhancing Arab cooperation in the energy sector to achieve shared goals and mutual interests.
Also in attendance were Head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel, Minister of Oil Tareq Suleiman Al-Roumi, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimr Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah. (end)
tm
MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108994534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.