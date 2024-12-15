Kuwait PM Receives OAPEC Chief, Member States' Ministers Of Oil, Energy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah on Sunday received the Ministers of Oil and from member states of the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC), along with the organization's Secretary General Jamal Issa Al-Loughani, on the occasion of their visit to Kuwait for the 113th OAPEC Council of Ministers meeting.

The meeting highlighted the strong relations between Kuwait and the member states, focusing on enhancing Arab cooperation in the energy sector to achieve shared goals and mutual interests.

Also in attendance were Head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel, Minister of Oil Tareq Suleiman Al-Roumi, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil Sheikh Dr. Nimr Fahad Al-Malik Al-Sabah. (end)

