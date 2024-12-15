Meteorological Center: Horizontal View To Improve Evening In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Though cold weather and dust would continue throughout the day, horizontal view might slightly improve in Kuwait this evening, said Kuwait Meteorological Center on Sunday.

Acting head of the center Dhrar Al-Ali told KUNA that Kuwait was affected Saturday evening by high-pressure area cold winds from the northwest at speeds of 60 km/h, which caused low horizontal view visibility under a thousand meters due to dust.

He indicated that gradual improvement on horizontal field of view might occur this evening as cold weather continues with light to moderate winds speed.

He revealed that lowest temperature would reach under three degrees Celsius in agricultural and open areas, adding that cold weather would presist until probably Tuesday. (end)

