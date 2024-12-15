Syrian security official stationed outside Russian air base reports Russian cargo plane departed base for Libya

(MENAFN) A Syrian security official stationed outside the Russian air base in Latakia reported that a Russian cargo plane departed the base for Libya on Saturday. The official, who was positioned at the gate of the base, informed Reuters that additional Russian were expected to depart from Hmeimim air base in the coming days. Earlier statements from the Kremlin indicated that its primary focus after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's has been to secure its military bases and missions in Syria.



Satellite images released by Maxar this week, following the overthrow of the Assad regime, revealed that Russia was assembling military equipment at a Syrian air base. Images taken on Friday showed what appeared to be Antonov AN-124 cargo planes, one of the largest in the world, with their noses open at Hmeimim air base in Latakia.



Maxar also noted that Russia's naval base in Tartus, its sole repair and maintenance center in the Mediterranean, remains mostly unchanged, with two frigates still stationed off the coast of Tartus, as seen in satellite images from December 10.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994470