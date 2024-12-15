Commander-in-chief of Syria's transitional government announces administration engaging with Western embassies to re-establish diplomatic ties

(MENAFN) The commander-in-chief of Syria's new transitional government, Ahmed al-Shara, has announced that the administration is engaging with Western embassies to re-establish ties in Damascus. In a speech, he emphasized that Syria has no hostility toward the Iranian people and expressed plans to serve Syrians during this transitional period, focusing on rebuilding the country. Regarding elections, he stated that his presence in Damascus is sufficient for now, with no intention to overextend their efforts. Al-Shara highlighted that the ongoing crisis in Syria was not accidental but had been brewing for years. He criticized leading the state with a revolutionary mindset and stressed the importance of laws and institutional governance. Efforts are underway to disband Syrian factions and establish order.



On Israel, Al-Shara claimed that the Israeli justification for military intervention based on Iranian presence in Syria has now lost its relevance. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, has ordered the Israeli military to prepare for an extended winter stay in the Golan Heights, following recent airstrikes on Syrian military sites. Al-Shara also revealed that the Syrian government is working on plans for addressing national crises, with a focus on reconstruction and development. He emphasized that major cities had been retaken without large-scale displacement.



In parallel, the Syrian government issued a statement demanding the return of public property within a week, vowing to hold accountable anyone concealing it. The European Union has indicated it will engage with Syria's new authorities at an operational level, and the UN has acknowledged the Syrian authorities' cooperation with humanitarian efforts. The European Union has also launched a humanitarian airlift to Syria via Turkey to address food shortages. As the country recovers, displaced Syrians are beginning to return to Eastern Ghouta, a region heavily impacted by the conflict. The transitional government has also called on the UN Security Council to demand Israel halt its attacks and withdraw from Syrian territory in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement.

