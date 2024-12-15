History Created by Indian Navy and Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles: First Bike Rally on Atal Setu Sea Bridge

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 13, 2024: The "Ride of the Marakkars" motorcycle rally concluded in spectacular fashion on December 11, as the convoy became the first-ever group of riders to cross Atal Setu, India’s longest bridge. This record-setting ride not only marked a milestone for the Indian Navy and Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles but also made history as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycles became the first Indian brands to achieve this extraordinary feat.



The convoy’s crossing of Atal Setu Sea Bridge, a bridge typically restricted for motorcycles, marks a landmark moment in India’s motorcycling and engineering history. This milestone event highlights the innovative and adventurous spirit shared by the Indian Armed Forces and these legendary motorcycle brands.



Leading the 22-strong convoy were senior officers of the Indian Navy, joined by riders from the Western Naval Command and representatives from the Army and Air Force. All 22 motorcycles, proudly manufactured indigenously, epitomized the Make in India vision, showcasing the synergy between homegrown innovation and the indomitable spirit of the armed forces.



“The sight of a phalanx of Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA motorcycles roaring across Atal Setu fills me with pride. It is fitting that these Made-in-India machines partnered with the Indian Navy to celebrate the ‘Ride of the Marakkars’ and honour India’s maritime history” said Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group and co-founder of Classic Legends.



Beginning at INS Kunjali in Mumbai, the rally traversed scenic coastal routes with stopovers at Pune, Satara, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, and Goa. Along the way, riders visited sites of maritime significance, including Ratnadurg Fort, Fort Aguada, and Sinhagad Fort, honoring India’s naval heritage and the legacy of the iconic Kunjali Marakkars.



“It’s fitting that this rally ended with a historic first on Atal Setu,” said Lieutenant Commander Vishal Nair. “As we crossed the bridge, it felt like a tribute to the countless bridges—both literal and symbolic—that the Navy builds with the people of this nation.”



Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have a strong relationship with the Indian Armed Forces, having participated in landmark events such as the INS Vikramaditya expedition, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations, and the launch of the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition. The "Ride of the Marakkars" continues this proud tradition of supporting India’s defenders, reflecting the brand’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability.







