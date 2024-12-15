Austrian players dominate Oman Golf Trophy after Day 2 of competition

(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 11 December 2024, Muscat – Play resumed at the Oman Golf Trophy with players teeing off at La Vie Golf Club on the second day of the Grand Final. At the end of play, three of the top five represented Austria where Otmar Pusterhofer won the leg with 46 points, Gerald Monsberger finished third with 30 and Michael Winner finished fifth with 37. Edouard Rasquinet of France finished second with 38 points and Michele Oronti of Italy finished fourth on 37.

Mayu Otsuka of Japan and Constance Johnson of Germany won the Closest to the Pin competition on hole 3 and hole 12 respectively.

Players enjoyed a rest day after the first round where they had the opportunity to explore Muscat and the surrounding areas while enjoying the local Omani culture and experiencing the warm hospitality the country is known for. The tour included a tour of Muscat and excursions to Wadi Shab, Nizwa and Al Hamra, Nakhal and the Diymaniyat Islands.

Thursday marks the final day of play where the winners will be decided. All players will head to Al Mouj Golf for an 8am tee time where they will play in a championship format. The prizegiving and closing ceremonies will be held under the auspices of H.E. Basil bin Ahmed Al Rawas, Undersecretary for Sports and Youth at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth,

The Oman Golf Trophy is a unique initiative led by the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, Sports & Youth, and the Ministry of Heritage & Tourism, alongside the Oman Golf Association, Strategic Partners for the event.

The Grand Final brings together more than 80 players, including 48 winners from seven qualification events held in Italy, Austria, Germany, India, South Africa, Japan and France, to leverage the unifying power of sport to strengthen ties, build new bonds, facilitate long-term trade and business relations, and demonstrate Oman’s capabilities as a international host venue and destination as part of the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The Grand Final is also supported by Silver Partners Experience Oman, ominvest, and the Saud Bahwan Group, Bronze Partners the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Lovera, and the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and official supporters the Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, Qatar Airways, SeaOman, Tanuf and Visit Oman.





