Al Murabbaa Arts Festival 2024 returns for its second edition from December 13 to 16

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, December 11, 2024: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) launched the second edition of the ‘Al Murabbaa Arts Festival.’ The festival, held from December 13 to 16 2024 in the Ajman Heritage District, will convene local and international artists in a global cultural art event.

The festival was named after ‘Al Murabbaa Tower,’ the most famous tourist attraction on Ajman Corniche. Built in the 1930s under the guidance of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, it served as a watchtower for those coming to Ajman from the southwest and provided security for the city’s residents and passersby. The name was given to celebrate the cultural heritage and preserve the legacy left by the founding fathers, which enhances the Emirati identity among the younger generations and consolidates the emirate’s position as a prominent cultural destination. Linking the festival to ‘Al Murabbaa Tower’ and its authentic heritage connotations reflects the department’s belief in the importance of preserving heritage sites and cultural landmarks in Ajman.

The festival will present a wide range of artistic and cultural activities that blend technology and creativity and exhibit the recent developments in the field of art technology. Furthermore, it will include live drawing sessions and workshops for participants of all age groups, enabling them to meet and discuss with artists and explore and purchase their unique artistic products. It contributes to fostering promising generations, supporting aspiring artists and creators and encouraging collaboration with the local and global artistic communities, in alignment with the department’s ambition to strengthen the UAE’s positions in developing cultural and artistic paths in its various sectors.

Furthermore, the festival will feature several events and performances, including a Bubble Show, Mirror and Neon Dancer shows by the ‘Lazer Man’ band, musical shows by the ‘Fourmonos’ band, and other performances by popular bands and DJs. In addition to musical performances by musicians such as Khalid bin Khadim (on the qanun), Ammar Al Hallak (on the saxophone), and Samia Ibrahim Abdullah (on the qanun), the festival will also witness two artistic concerts on December 13 and 14. The first concert will be performed by artists Abdulaziz Al Dhuwaihi, Khaled Al Mulla and Ali Abdullah, while the second will be performed by artists Yousef AlOmani and Oraib Hamdan.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ATDD, said: “We are delighted to launch this important cultural event, which represents Ajman’s goal of enhancing the artistic and cultural landscape both nationally and globally. Through this festival, we reaffirm our continuous support towards these initiatives that contribute to boosting communication and interaction between cultures and people, further underscoring Ajman’s vast potential in the fields of art and culture”.

“The Al Murabba Arts Festival is a distinctive platform that enables local and global artists and creators to exhibit their innovations and creativity while raising awareness on the significance of arts and enriching cultural and creative life. At ATDD, we aim to foster a new generation of talents and creative minds, which is a testament to the reputation of Ajman as a distinguished cultural and tourist destination”, His Excellency added.

The festival is part of the strategic framework of ATDD to support the creative and cultural scene in Ajman as it provides a blend of historical richness and future aspirations. Additionally, it provides art and culture enthusiasts with a comprehensive and exciting experience that enhances the region’s creative pulse and aims to promote the artistic and cultural movement, build creative communities and enhance their outputs in Ajman.

The festival is anticipated to convene 200 artists from different disciplines such as painting, sculpture and photography, with notable involvement from attendees of all age groups. It will feature a designated space for children that will include a variety of activities to support their creativity and talent. Furthermore, it will present a wide range of live performances such as theatre, dance and music, and a display of a vast mix of cultural expressions.





