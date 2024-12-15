Jordanian Crown Prince's Visit To Kuwait... New Chapter In Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report

KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The visit of Jordanian Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II to Kuwait spells a new chapter in cooperation and relations between the two brotherly countries.

Through the visit, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Jordan will be focusing on expanding ties to reflect the strength of relations.

The two Arab countries will also be trying to coordinate efforts on the regional and international scenes during the important visit.

On April 23, 2024, the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber made a state visit to the Kingdom of Jordan where he met with King Abdullah II and pushed for boosting the historic ties.

At the end of the state visit, the joint Jordanian-Kuwaiti statement was issued, declaring both countries' interest in furthering relations on all possible domains.

Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations dates back to 1961 when Khaled Al-Adsani submitted his credential to then King Hussein I as the first Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, the step was followed by Jordan assigning an Ambassador to the State of Kuwait on December 1962.

In the last six decades, ties were boosted on various levels during mutual visits by leaderships of both countries who called for the public and private sectors in Kuwait and Jordan to seek venues of cooperation on all aspects.

Around 73 partnership agreements were signed between Jordan and Kuwait expanding ties and boosting cooperation.

On the political level, the two nations coordinated on matters pertaining to the Arab world namely the most important issue, which was the Palestinian cause and the dream to establish an independent country for the people of Palestine with east Jerusalem as capital.

Diving into the investment and economic relations, Kuwaiti investments in Jordan came on top on the Arab level with a volume of around USD 20 billion spread across tourism, industry, banking, telecommunication, real estate and transport.

Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) invested around USD three billion in Jordan across banking institutes, projects, and Jordanian companies in addition to deposits. The volume of commercial exchange in 2023 reached KD 67 million.

The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) is considered on one of the major partners to Jordan with the fund granting KD 230 million to the Kingdom via 32 projects.

On military cooperation, the Kuwaiti military office in Jordan had been operating since 1974 with the aim of expanding cooperation with this domain.

Kuwaiti and Jordanian educational and cultural cooperation is also strong with Kuwaiti educational institutions hosting plethora of Jordanian educators, while some 4,000 Kuwaiti students were seeking knowledge in Jordanian universities.

In regards to the humanitarian domain, the Kuwaiti embassy in Jordan had become a focal point for Kuwaiti charitable efforts in the Kingdom of Jordan with the diplomatic mission coordinating Kuwaiti humanitarian efforts to Jordanians aimed at refugees from Syria, Palestine, and beyond.

The volume of charity transferred to Jordanian humanitarian institutes reached in August 2023 around USD 25 million, a testament to Kuwaiti humanitarian efforts.

Kuwait and Jordan also shared strong ties on several domains including health, media, sports, and beyond. (end)

abd















MENAFN15122024000071011013ID1108994071