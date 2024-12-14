Cinc Syrskyi Awards Fighters Of Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Marine Brigade
Date
12/14/2024 7:09:18 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, presented awards to the servicemen of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi.
Syrskyi announced this on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
According to him, these soldiers are fighting on one of the hottest fronts and are a true example of courage and patriotism, repelling dozens of Russian attacks daily.
"Thank you, strong-spirited, motivated, and skilled warriors. I commend the dedication of each of you who bravely defend Ukraine, your home, and our people," stated the Commander-in-Chief.
Read also: President awarded
25 defenders
, two posthumously
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi also presented awards to the servicemen of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992713
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.