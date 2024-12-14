Cinc Syrskyi Awards Fighters Of Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Marine Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, presented awards to the servicemen of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi.

Syrskyi announced this on , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to him, these are fighting on one of the hottest fronts and are a true example of courage and patriotism, repelling dozens of Russian daily.

"Thank you, strong-spirited, motivated, and skilled warriors. I commend the dedication of each of you who bravely defend Ukraine, your home, and our people," stated the Commander-in-Chief.

