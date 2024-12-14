Sam Hou Fai Thanks President Xi For Visiting Macao For MSAR 25Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, December 14 - The sixth-term Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today extended his warmest welcome and expressed sincere thanks to President Xi Jinping for visiting Macao from 18 to 20 December to attend the celebrations of the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Macao's Return to the Motherland, and the Inauguration Ceremony of the Sixth-term of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR, Mr Sam said he was greatly honoured to have President Xi present at the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and the President's attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term MSAR Government.

President Xi's presence in Macao reflected the significant support and care of the Central Government towards Macao, and was overall of great significance, said Mr Sam. Over the past 25 years, since Macao's return to the motherland, the successful implementation of the“One country, two systems” principle has led to remarkable achievements in Macao's social development, said Mr Sam. With strong support from the Central Government and of people from across the motherland, the new-term MSAR Government would unite and lead all sectors of Macao society, under the vision of“Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovating”. It would also constantly create new practise of the“One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, promoting the prosperous and stable development of Macao, stated Mr Sam.

