Night Temperature Dips In Most Parts Of Kashmir, Met Forecasts Cold Wave In Valley
12/14/2024 5:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The minimum temperature dropped in most places in Kashmir on Saturday, with the Met office forecasting a cold wave in several places in the valley during the next three days.
Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius - more than two notches lower than the previous night.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius - up two degrees from the night before.
Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius. The resort town was the coldest in the valley.
The minimum temperature in Qazigund - the gateway to Kashmir - was minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir minus 4.7 degrees, and Kokernag in south Kashmir minus 4.2 degrees.
The Met office has forecast a mainly dry weather till December 21.
However, the minimum temperature is forecast to fall further in the valley and there will be a cold wave over many stations during the next three days, it said.
