Night Temperature Dips In Most Parts Of Kashmir, Met Forecasts Cold Wave In Valley

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius - more than two notches lower than the previous night.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius - up two degrees from the night before.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius. The resort town was the coldest in the valley.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund - the gateway to Kashmir - was minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir minus 4.7 degrees, and Kokernag in south Kashmir minus 4.2 degrees.

The Met office has forecast a mainly dry weather till December 21.

However, the minimum temperature is forecast to fall further in the valley and there will be a cold wave over many stations during the next three days, it said.

