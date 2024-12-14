Heydar Aliyev Foundation Provides Drinking Water To Rwandan School
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has made a significant contribution
to solving the drinking water crisis in Africa by supplying a
school in Rwamagana, Rwanda, with clean water,
Azernews reports.
As part of the Foundation's "Development of Education and
Culture in African Countries" project, a water well was dug at the
school, providing approximately 3 tons of drinking water per
hour.
Prior to this, the local community relied on rainwater for their
water needs.
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
visited the school during her trip to Rwanda.
During the visit, students learned about Azerbaijan and enjoyed
tasting traditional Azerbaijani dishes.
