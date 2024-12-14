Georgia Begins Presidential Election Process
Georgia has kicked off the election process for its sixth
president, with a shift from direct popular vote to a system where
300 electors will choose the new leader, Azernews
reports.
The electoral college comprises 150 members of the Georgian
parliament, 21 from the Supreme Council of Adjara, 20 from the
Supreme Council of Abkhazia, and 109 municipal deputies.
To win, a candidate must secure two-thirds of the electoral
college's support. The ruling "Georgian Dream" party holds a
majority, while the opposition, which is boycotting the election,
has not nominated a candidate.
The sole candidate is Mikhail Kavelashvili, a former MP and
football player from the ruling party. The inauguration is set for
December 29.
