Georgia Begins Presidential Election Process

12/14/2024 3:09:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia has kicked off the election process for its sixth president, with a shift from direct popular vote to a system where 300 electors will choose the new leader, Azernews reports.

The electoral college comprises 150 members of the Georgian parliament, 21 from the Supreme Council of Adjara, 20 from the Supreme Council of Abkhazia, and 109 municipal deputies.

To win, a candidate must secure two-thirds of the electoral college's support. The ruling "Georgian Dream" party holds a majority, while the opposition, which is boycotting the election, has not nominated a candidate.

The sole candidate is Mikhail Kavelashvili, a former MP and football player from the ruling party. The inauguration is set for December 29.

