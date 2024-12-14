Producer Of Titanic Passes Away At Age 63

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) John Landau, the Oscar-winning producer for“Titanic” and both“Avatar” films, passed away at the age of 63.

International reported that the renowned filmmaker succumbed to cancer on Friday, July 5.

John Landau, known for his significant role in shaping James Cameron's works, including“Titanic” and“Avatar,” died in New York City, USA.

Celebrities such as Kate Winslet, who starred in“Titanic” and“Avatar 2,” and James Cameron expressed their condolences in statements. Cameron said,“His legacy is not just the films he produced, but the exemplary personal model he embodied – determined, kind, collaborative, tireless, insightful, and uniquely singular.

He made great films not just with his power but also by spreading warmth and joy in filmmaking. He inspired all of us to be our best every day. I lost a dear friend with whom I collaborated closely for 31 years. A part of my existence is broken.”

John Landau made history with the production of“Titanic” in 1997, the first billion-dollar grossing film worldwide, contributing significantly to James Cameron's directorial career. He also achieved record-breaking success with“Avatar” in 2009 and its sequel“Avatar: The Way of Water” in 2022.

Beginning his career in the 1980s as a production manager, Landau rose through the ranks to become James Cameron's producer in his costly and epic film about the infamous Titanic disaster.

His collaboration with Cameron on that film led to 14 Oscar nominations and 11 awards, including Best Picture.

John Landau's contributions to cinema and his lasting impact on the film industry will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

