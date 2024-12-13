MFA, New Unity Ministry Solve Different Tasks, Face No Contradictions - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs and the newly established Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine will perform different tasks, and there is no duplication or contradictions between them.

This was stated by for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha , who spoke in an interview with Lb, Ukrinform reports.

“I am convinced of the established interaction with the new ministry and minister. We have already reached out to Mr. Chernyshov regarding our interaction. There are and will be no disagreements, because we have different tasks,” the head of Ukrainian said.

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its consular service, is focused on protecting the legitimate rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad and ensuring their rights as specific consular services.

"Let me remind you that, according to our data, today we are talking about 7.5 million Ukrainians abroad. Therefore, we must ensure their proper protection and consular services, primarily IDs. And in the short term, we will come out with significant innovations on this track to simplify, de-bureaucratize many processes for our compatriots abroad, so that they feel this connection, so that they feel care on the part of their state. And I am convinced that we will achieve good results," the minister emphasized.

At the same time, according to Sybiha, the newly created ministry will focus on creating appropriate conditions for the return of Ukrainian citizens home. In particular, this is about creating conditions within the state, and appropriate motivation for compatriots staying abroad to make such decisions.

"And here, one of the steps will also be the adoption of a law on multiple citizenship so that people do not lose touch with their home country," Sybiha noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 4, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to rename the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine into the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.