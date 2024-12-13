Kuwait, US Urge Iraq To Complete Demarcation Of Maritime Borders With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait and the United States have renewed their calls for Iraq to complete the demarcation of the maritime border between Kuwait and Iraq beyond Boundary Marker 162, in line with international law and the United Nations on the Law of the Sea (1982).

This came in a joint statement issued Friday after the conclusion of the Sixth Round of the Kuwait-US Strategic Dialogue which was held virtually during the period December 9-11.

Both countries also stressed the importance of Iraq's adherence to Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and respect for international agreements and UN resolutions, particularly UNSC Resolution 833 on border demarcation.

Iraq was called upon to ensure the 2012 Kuwait-Iraq Agreement to regulate maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah remains in force.

They also supported UNSC Resolution 2732 (2024), mandating the UN Secretary-General to facilitate progress on outstanding issues between Kuwait and Iraq, including the repatriation of Kuwaiti and third-country nationals or their remains, and the return of Kuwaiti property and national archives.

The role of the UN in implementing UNSC Resolution 1284 and addressing unresolved issues under Security Council oversight was emphasized.

The Strategic Dialogue underscored the mutual understanding between the two foreign ministers to enhance the historic and strategic partnership between the two nations.

The bilateral partnership between Kuwait and the United States is rooted in shared interests in regional stability, security, and prosperity. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to Kuwait's security.

The dialogue identified pathways to strengthen cooperation in areas such as defense, cybersecurity, trade and investment, health challenges, climate change, travel facilitation, educational and cultural partnerships, human rights, women's empowerment, and artificial intelligence.

The Strategic Dialogue highlighted the enduring relationship between the two nations, spanning over 60 years, and celebrated the 33rd anniversary of Kuwait's liberation during Operation Desert Storm.

Over the three-day dialogue, representatives from both governments convened virtually with the participation of numerous experts, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation.

Both sides called for exploring additional areas of collaboration and formalizing cooperation through new agreements and arrangements, complementing the extensive array of existing agreements and frameworks.

The United States and Kuwait discussed shared international and regional priorities, including Kuwait's presidency of the GCC Supreme Council, and bilateral development cooperation through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development and USAID.

Both sides commended the technical discussions on joint development projects in Yemen and the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network.

The two nations reaffirmed their commitment to resolving Palestinian issues based on a two-state solution, advocating for an independent, viable Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with agreed land swaps, in accordance with internationally recognized standards.

They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of detainees and hostages, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, and support for all international and regional efforts to achieve these goals.

Kuwait expressed its deep appreciation for US efforts that led to halting hostilities in Lebanon, expressing hope that these efforts would pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza and peace in the region.

Regarding Iran, both countries stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region, and called on Iran to cease its proliferation of weapons to non-state actors, and to uphold principles of good neighborliness, conflict resolution through dialogue and peaceful means, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of regional states.

They renewed their call for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and to cease nuclear expansions that lack credible civilian justification.

Both sides expressed appreciation for their bilateral defense partnership, including Kuwait's hosting of US forces.

They lauded the 15th meeting of the US-Kuwait Joint Military Committee, held in Kuwait from May 20-21, 2024, and looked forward to regular meetings of this committee to further defense collaboration.

The dialogue reaffirmed ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity, combat terrorism, and promote human rights. Both countries discussed mutual investments in renewable energy, health security, and climate change mitigation.

The two nations look forward to the seventh round of the Strategic Dialogue in 2025 in the United States. (end)

