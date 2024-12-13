Dr. Angela Saunders Joins Texas Digestive Disease Consultants In Willow Park

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now Accepting New Patients

Willow Park, TX, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Consultants Willow Park is proud to welcome Dr. Angela Saunders, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all GI issues, specializing in colonoscopy with polypectomy and esophageal dilation procedures.

Dr. Saunders received her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Northwestern State University and her Doctor of Osteopathic at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her internal residency and gastroenterology fellowship at the Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth. Dr. Saunders previously practiced at the Trinity Medical Multispecialty Group in Temecula, CA. She is affiliated with the American College of Gastroenterologists, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The Willow Park office is part of GI Alliance, the premier physician-owned and led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Saunders will work to provide the best patient care for Willow Park residents.

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants Willow Park is located at 130 Jimma Drive, Suite A, Willow Park, TX 76087. The office is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM, and Friday, 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Call 817-363-1400 or visit tddctx.com/willow-park-tx to schedule an appointment today.

