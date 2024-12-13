Ameren Missouri Advances In The Clean Energy Transition With Stationary Lead Battery Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren

Missouri, battery developer and GS

Yuasa , and Siemens have recently marked a milestone in the clean transition by successfully implementing a cutting-edge, first-of-its-kind Managed EV Charging and Microgrid platform. Powered in part by stationary advanced lead-acid batteries, and soon-to-be integrated solar panels, this innovative system is now operational at Ameren's St. Louis campus.

Ameren Missouri BESS EV Charging site.

SLR BESS Batteries

Continue Reading

"This groundbreaking project has far-reaching implications for economic development and industry advancement," said Alex Rojas, director of innovation implementation and strategy at Ameren Services. "By demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of electrifying fleet vehicles, Ameren aims to inspire commercial and institutional fleet vehicle owners and operators to embrace cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions. The system's ability to address relevant business and operational needs, such as fire safety, energy resiliency, demand charge management and demand response offers a compelling value proposition for these organizations."

The installation is a result of collaboration between companies to develop a more economical and

sustainable

option

for

EV

fast-charging.

The

Consortium

for

Battery Innovation (CBI) guided and supported the industry towards this type of innovation. Ameren Missouri will use the station to power its fleet of electric service vehicles.

The new charging station employs stationary advanced lead batteries. The EV chargers pull energy from the electric grid, the stationary lead battery and solar panels as needed. The information technology system optimizes the use of energy by the EV chargers to maximize clean energy sources and minimize cost.

"This is potentially game-changing for EV charging in the United States," said CBI's Director of Technology Dr. Matt Raiford. "The system is easy to replicate, will use renewable energy and adopts the latest battery and battery management technologies to provide efficient EV charging. This is a sustainable and intelligent charging system. It can be housed virtually anywhere,

which

opens

up

the

ability to

extend

efficient

and

cost-effective

charging facilities

in both rural and city locations."

The

sustainable

process

uses

advanced

lead

batteries

in

an

energy

storage

system

forming

a microgrid

which

backs-up

the

EV

chargers –

reducing

cost

and

improving

reliability

as

two

of

its capabilities.

The charging system is a first in the United States and if it continues to prove its safety and performance, could be

rolled out

across the country improving access to EV

charging facilities and reducing cost.

Demand

for

EV

charging infrastructure

and

smart

grid

technology

is

substantial,

with

forecasts that

the

number

of

charging points could

grow

nearly

five-fold

in

the

near

future . The deployment of this innovative Ameren facility using advanced lead batteries from GS Yuasa could prove

to

be

a

model

for

both improving

access to charging facilities as

well

as

reducing cost for operators.

"The battery energy storage system (BESS) we have designed utilizes our advanced nano- carbon lead batteries along with battery management and power conversion systems, housed in containers on site," said Bill Cunningham, GS Yuasa's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This is an energy storage process that can be adopted virtually anywhere because our batteries are reliable, high-performing and cost-efficient over their lifetime."

The one-megawatt-hour microgrid includes GS Yuasa's advanced lead batteries capable of more than 5000 cycles, making the system durable, long-lasting and cost efficient. Lead batteries are more than 99% recycled at the end of their use and their components used to manufacture new batteries. The Doe Run Company, an Ameren customer and fellow Missouri business, is a global supplier to the lead market and recycles more than 8 million lead batteries each year. Doe Run was instrumental in bringing Ameren together in collaboration with CBI and GS Yuasa to develop this technology.

Note

to

editors:

The EV

charging

and

microgrid

facility will

be

officially

opened

on

December

11

from

11:00

am-12:00 pm

EST

Media

are

invited

to

attend

the

event.

Please contact:

Emily

Rau

[email protected]

314-496-1242

For

more

information

on

the

system,

the

following

are

available

for

interviews:

Consortium for Battery Innovation

Dr.

Matt

Raiford,

Technical

Director

[email protected]

Ameren

Services

Alex Rojas, Director of Innovation

[email protected]

GS Yuasa

Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED