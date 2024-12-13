عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Growth Trends In The Football (Soccer) Equipment Market, 2019-2029


12/13/2024 9:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Features Comprehensive Profiles of Leading Players Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS Corporation, Hummel Cenozoic ApS, BasicNet S.p.A., and Puma SE.

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Football (Soccer) Equipment market - Global industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The football Equipment Market was valued at USD 16.83 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 20.91 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 3.74%.

The Global Football Equipment Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry that encompasses a wide range of products essential for the sport of football. This market includes equipment such as footballs, goalposts, nets, protective gear, footwear, and apparel. With football being one of the most popular sports worldwide, the demand for high-quality and innovative equipment is consistently growing.
Key factors driving the market include the global popularity of football, the increasing number of football tournaments and leagues, and the rising participation rates in the sport. The market is also influenced by advancements in technology, leading to the development of cutting-edge football equipment designed to enhance player performance and safety.
Major players in the industry constantly engage in research and development to introduce new materials and designs, catering to the evolving preferences of players and consumers. Additionally, the market is shaped by collaborations between football clubs, leagues, and equipment manufacturers, contributing to the promotion and visibility of various brands. Regional variations in football preferences, cultural influences, and economic factors also play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the global football equipment market. As the sport continues to capture the hearts of millions, the market is poised for sustained growth and innovation in the years to come.

Regional Insights
Europe stands as the dominant region in the global football equipment market, wielding significant influence and market share. The continent's love for football, deeply ingrained in its culture, fuels a robust demand for high-quality football gear. Europe boasts a rich history of football traditions, with numerous prestigious leagues and iconic clubs that contribute to a fervent fan base.
The region's economic prosperity and high levels of sports participation further bolster the football equipment market. European consumers prioritize premium and technologically advanced gear, driving innovation within the industry. Major football equipment manufacturers often establish strategic partnerships with prominent European clubs, enhancing brand visibility and market penetration. As a result, Europe remains a powerhouse in shaping trends, setting standards, and driving continuous growth within the global football equipment market.
Key Players Profiled in this Football Equipment Market Report

  • Adidas AG
  • Nike Inc.
  • Under Armour Inc.
  • Mizuno Corporation
  • Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.
  • New Balance Athletics, Inc.
  • ASICS Corporation
  • Hummel Cenozoic ApS
  • BasicNet S.p.A.
  • Puma SE

Report Scope
In this report, the Global Football Equipment Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Type

  • Football Shoes
  • Footballs
  • Protective Gear
  • Accessories

By Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Region

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Turkey
  • South America
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Brazil

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2023-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.83 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $20.91 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7%
Regions Covered Global

Key Market Drivers

  • Global Popularity and Participation in Football
  • Technological Advancements in Football Equipment
  • Rise in Sponsorships and Collaborations
  • Increasing Focus on Player Safety

Key Market Challenges

  • Economic Volatility and Affordability Concerns
  • Counterfeit and Imitation Products
  • Environmental Sustainability Concerns
  • Rapid Changes in Consumer Preferences and Fashion Trends

Key Market Trends

  • Smart Technology Integration
  • Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Materials
  • Customization and Personalization
  • Fashion-Forward Designs and Collaborations

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Football Equipment Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990406


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search