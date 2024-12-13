Organic Fertilizers Market Projected To Reach US$15.7 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Sustainable Agriculture Trends

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Fertilizers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Organic Fertilizers was estimated at US$11.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.



What Is Fueling the Growth in the Organic Fertilizers Market?

The growth in the organic fertilizers market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for organic food, rising environmental concerns, and a shift toward sustainable farming practices. As consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, there is a significant demand for organic food products free from synthetic chemicals and genetically modified organisms. Organic fertilizers are essential for certified organic farming, as they provide the nutrients needed for crop growth while adhering to organic farming principles.

This demand from the organic food market has spurred farmers to adopt organic fertilizers, as they are necessary to maintain organic certification and meet consumer expectations for natural, chemical-free produce. As a result, the organic food industry's expansion is directly contributing to the growth of the organic fertilizers market, creating opportunities for fertilizer producers and suppliers to serve a rapidly growing segment.

Environmental concerns and the impact of conventional fertilizers on ecosystems are also driving the adoption of organic fertilizers. Conventional fertilizers often contribute to soil degradation, water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, raising questions about their long-term sustainability. Organic fertilizers, on the other hand, offer an eco-friendly alternative that reduces pollution, enhances soil biodiversity, and promotes carbon sequestration.

As governments and environmental organizations push for sustainable agriculture, there is a growing emphasis on reducing the environmental footprint of farming, encouraging farmers to switch to organic fertilizers. Policy incentives, such as subsidies for sustainable practices and regulations to limit synthetic fertilizer usage, are further promoting the adoption of organic fertilizers. With increasing pressure to adopt sustainable farming practices, the market for organic fertilizers is experiencing steady growth as more farmers transition to environmentally responsible inputs.

The rise of regenerative and organic farming movements is also fueling demand for organic fertilizers, as these approaches prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and resilience. Regenerative farming, which aims to restore and enhance the health of degraded soils, relies heavily on organic inputs like compost and manure to rebuild soil fertility and microbial life. This practice aligns closely with the principles of organic fertilizers, which improve soil structure, support biodiversity, and reduce reliance on external inputs.

As more farmers adopt regenerative practices to build resilient, productive ecosystems, the demand for organic fertilizers is expected to grow. The shift toward holistic, sustainable agricultural models underscores the critical role of organic fertilizers in supporting productive, environmentally friendly farming systems, reinforcing their importance in a market that values sustainability, health, and environmental stewardship.

