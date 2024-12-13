OPRAH WINFREY, CAITLIN CLARK, GOV. HEALEY, AND MORE INSPIRE AT MASSACHUSETTS CONFERENCE FOR WOMEN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nearly 11,000 Gathered for the 20th Anniversary of the

Nation's Largest for Women

DOWNLOAD PHOTOS HERE

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th annual Massachusetts Conference for Women, the largest women's conference in the nation, attracted nearly 11,000 attendees and an extraordinary lineup of speakers to the Boston & Center yesterday.

Highlighting the event, Oprah Winfrey encouraged women to focus on listening to their intuition and the intention behind their goals and actions.

2024 Massachusetts Conference for Women

Continue Reading

"I want to leave you with the idea not to do anythng that does not come from yourself," Oprah said. "That's sometimes hard to do in business, but you can find the thread of what is the next right thing for you."

In conversation with Gayle King , Co-Host of CBS Mornings and Editor-at-Large at Oprah Daily, she also encouraged women to act in service of things greater than themselves and recognize that purpose is not the result of one thing but everything they do.

"What is your way to create an offering of your life, your life force, and give that in such a way that you are rewarded in your spirit and every life you touch is rewarded by your touch and the power of your touch?" she asked. "That's the goal."

The Massachusetts Conference for Women is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that provides professional and personal development and community building. Nearly 11,000 women attended this year's 20th annual event, which was held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

While celebrating women's progress and addressing ongoing challenges in the workplace and beyond, this year's event focused on the theme of "Power in Unity."

Women's basketball legend and 2024 Time Magazine Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark spoke about the power of confidence, not backing down, and exceeding expectations.

Saying her mother never backed down from anything, which rubbed off on her, Clark urged women to "go after things people say you can't do because more times than not you can do it. But believe you can because the power of belief is instrumental."

In conversation with Robin Roberts , Co-Anchor of Good Morning America and president of Rock'n Robin Productions, Clark also discussed pay equity in sports.

The future of pay equity "will continue to improve," she said, because of the growing interest in women's basketball. "People always ask where women's sports will go. It is hard to say because we're exceeding expectations. No one ever expected us to be where we are now, and I think we will continue to skyrocket."

Governor Maura Healey delivered a powerful message about the importance of representation and women stepping forward and leading.

"It is a hard and challenging time, but you all were built for it," Healey said. "Women across this country were built for it. This is not a moment to step back; it is a moment to step forward and lead. So, more than ever, make sure your voices are heard."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered a pre-recorded message to celebrate a proclamation honoring the 20th anniversary of the Conference.



Gail Devers, five-time Olympian in track and field and Thyroid Eye Disease Patient Advocate, and Beverly Johnson , Supermodel, New York Times best-selling Author, Actress, & Businesswoman, also addressed the crowd in conversation with two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist

Lulu Garcia-Navarro .

The Massachusetts Conference for Women, presented by State Street, is part of the Conferences for Women , the nation's largest network of women's conferences. The network's conferences in Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts, and Texas attract more than 55,000 people annually.

The Conferences for Women will also host a nationwide virtual gathering on March 5, 2025. Learn more here .

SOURCE Massachusetts Conference for Women

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED