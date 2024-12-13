Investornewsbreaks Skyview Innovations Poised At Forefront Of Spatial Computing, Immersive Tech With Hovercraft Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Skyview Innovations today announced its of Hovercraft, marking an important next step towards creating a new global of creative and innovation-led companies. Skyview's recent acquisition of U.K.-based agency OMM complements this transaction, forming an industry-leading global network in experiential, spatial computing and emergent technologies. Bringing these companies together exemplifies Skyview's commitment to driving innovation and enhancing user experiences across various platforms in physical and virtual environments.

“This strategic acquisition positions Skyview Innovations at the forefront of the spatial computing and immersive technology sector, further solidifying its role as a global industry leader,” said Skyview CEO Jeff Kaplan.

To view the full press release, visit

About Skyview Innovations

Skyview was founded with the goal of becoming a market leader in strategy, design and deployment of Immersive Experiences, understanding that today's technologies in AI, Gaming, XR, Digital Twins have a great impact on businesses, regardless of industry. Skyview also understands that many companies need to deploy these technologies to help solve business problems and exceed business initiatives. Visit and for additional information.

