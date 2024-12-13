Checkmate To History: Indian Teenager Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju has become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion after defeating reigning champion Ding Liren of China. The 18-year-old secured the prestigious title with a final score of 7.5-6.5 in the best-of-14 FIDE World Chess Championship final held in Singapore on December 12, 2024.

The decisive match saw both players enter the final game tied, seemingly headed toward rapid chess tiebreaks. However, Gukesh capitalized on a crucial mistake by Ding Liren in the 55th move, gaining a decisive advantage. Ding, who had maintained a strong position for much of the game, misplaced his rook, allowing Gukesh to seize the win.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Gukesh held his head in his hands as victory became certain, while Ding visibly struggled with the realization of his costly mistake. Moments later, Gukesh stood triumphantly before leaving the arena to embrace his father in a heartfelt moment.

Gukesh's journey to the top of the chess world has been extraordinary. Hailing from Chennai, often referred to as India's“Chess Capital,” he became a chess grandmaster at 12 years and seven months, making him the third-youngest grandmaster in history. Despite having no prior chess champions in his family, his potential was quickly recognized by coaches, prompting his parents-a surgeon and a medical professor-to support his intensive training.

Reflecting on his victory, Gukesh acknowledged the intense competition throughout the tournament.“I've been dreaming about this moment for more than ten years,” he said.“Every chess player wants to experience this, but only a few get the chance.”

His success sparked celebrations across India, with fans gathering in public squares, cheering, and waving national flags. Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages from prominent figures, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called Gukesh's win“historic and exemplary,” praising his“unparalleled talent, hard work, and determination.”

India's first World Chess Champion, Viswanathan Anand, a five-time titleholder, also expressed his joy.“It's a proud moment for chess, a proud moment for India... and for me, a very personal moment of pride,” Anand said.

Ding Liren, China's first World Chess Champion crowned in 2023, faced challenges throughout the tournament. He had spoken openly about dealing with mental health struggles earlier in the year but showed resilience with key wins, including the championship's opening match and a pivotal victory in Game 12.

The closely watched championship match, followed by millions worldwide, carried a total prize fund of $2.5 million, with Gukesh receiving the largest share. Beyond the financial reward, the title secures Gukesh's place in chess history, making him only the second Indian to win the World Chess Championship after Anand.

Chess analysts have commended Gukesh's composure, tactical skill, and ability to perform under pressure. His strategic brilliance throughout the tournament drew comparisons to some of the greatest players in chess history, including Garry Kasparov, who previously held the record as the youngest World Chess Champion at age 22.

As the world celebrates this milestone, Gukesh Dommaraju's rise from a young chess enthusiast to a world champion serves as a story of determination, discipline, and exceptional talent. His name is now firmly etched among the legends of the game.

