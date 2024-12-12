South Dakota And Puerto Rico Towns Join Growing List Of T-Mobile’S Hometown Grant Recipients

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Now reaching 48 states and one territory, the Un-carrier's revitalization program has enhanced 350 communities and provided more than $15 million in total funding

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients, who will each receive up to $50,000 in funding from T-Mobile to kickstart local development projects that enhance and strengthen their communities.

The Un-carrier has provided more than $15 million in Hometown Grants to 350 communities across 48 states and one U.S. territory since kicking off its five-year commitment to small towns and rural communities in April 2021 - and for the first time since the initiative's inception, communities in Puerto Rico and South Dakota became recipients. To date, Hometown Grants has created more than 86,000 volunteer hours, rallying people to come together and uplift their towns.

“From Puerto Rico to Washington, we're excited to see the impact T-Mobile's Hometown Grants will have in bringing people together, sparking innovation and fostering growth in small towns and rural areas across the U.S. and its territories,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group, T-Mobile.“With each new project, we're inspired by the passion and dedication of these communities, and we can't wait to see the transformation that's to come.”

Here are the next 25 Hometown Grant recipients and their projects:



Prichard, Ala. : Beautify the Center City area of Prichard by planting shade trees and other greenery to create an environmentally pleasing and friendly atmosphere, and to attract more families to the downtown social and shopping area.

Superior, Ariz. : Update Regenerating Sonora's community center facilities, ensuring a more accessible, safe, comfortable and welcoming environment to support the organization's dynamic and community-driven programs.

Orosi, Calif.: Expand the Cutler Orosi Family Education Center by adding three new offices, a community closet and a conference area, significantly enhancing the ability to deliver and coordinate services and increase the community's access to essential resources and support, promoting well-being and empowerment among members.

Monticello, Fla. : Install a mural along a large highway-facing wall in Monticello's historic downtown, showcasing the unique natural beauty of the area, promoting ecotourism, conservation awareness and transforming the area into a tourist destination to fuel the Jefferson County economy.

Milledgeville, Ga.: Help develop Oconee Heights Park, including state-of-the-art playground equipment, which will foster local connections, enhance outdoor spaces, and contribute to the long-term revitalization of a historically neglected area.

Crystal Lake, Ill. : Transform an unused alleyway into a vibrant outdoor space at New Directions Addiction Recovery Services with secure access, seating and a sound system while enhancing the community room with new flooring, furniture and surround sound to create a safe, welcoming environment for recovery-focused gatherings and events.

Effingham, Ill.: Purchase training equipment for Effingham Regional Career Academy, soon Creating Opportunities for Regional Employment (CORE) Academy, creating on-site targeted educational opportunities and a pipeline of skilled individuals for area employers.

Gloucester, Mass. : Support the construction of the 2025 Sawyer Free Library Digital Learning Lab, a new learning space for quality educational experiences, resources and technology in downtown Gloucester, addressing crucial barriers like closing the digital divide including access to broadband internet, technology and digital literacy.

Great Barrington, Mass. : Renovate a downtown parking lot into an outdoor amphitheater as part of Berkshire Busk!, a summer-long street music and arts festival, providing a free, safe community space with accessibility enhancements for people of all income levels and physical needs.

Cumberland, Md. : Renovate a 9,500-square-foot historic building into the REACT Institute for STEM Education (RISE), offering programs to enhance youth participants' readiness for careers in engineering, computer science, and advanced fabrication.

Ellsworth, Maine: Replace audio and visual equipment at the Grand Theatre, including adding Audio Descriptions to improve the experience for patrons and artists and allow the theatre to feature more diverse performances.

Harrisonville, Mo. : Create the Community Connections Path to provide accessibility, exploration and connection within City Park by providing a safe path for walking where none currently exists and fostering community connections through physical connection within the park and throughout the community.

Morven, N.C. : Build an outdoor stage entertainment space for HOLLA! Community Amphitheater, breathing life into the performing arts while bringing live entertainment to the community.

Liberty, N.Y. : Install new trash receptables and dumpsters along Liberty Main Street to increase beautification in the area.

Decatur, Ohio: Build new access ramps at Byrd Township Community Center and its remote work site space, increasing safety and accessibility and providing more jobs and opportunities for residents in this part of Appalachia.

Grove, Okla. : Provide Wi-Fi internet access throughout the museum and outdoor walking trails of Har-Ber Village, increasing connectivity and safety, and supporting education initiatives like QR code learning modules for students and community members.

Sallisaw, Okla. : Build an off-leash dog park at McGee Park, fostering connections for small and large breed dogs and enhancing the overall physical, mental and emotional well-being of the community and canine companions.

North Bend, Ore. : Create the North Bend Community Hub: T-Mobile Stage & Performance Corner, a vibrant, multi-functional space for the community to host diverse events, art installations and a public art mural celebrating local history and culture.

Coopersburg, Penn. : Transform an unused church facility into a community center, including a dedicated local food pantry, space for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and access to technology for senior citizens and the greater community.

Cagüitas, Aguas Buenas, P.R.: Transform the abandoned José González school into a service center that can be used for training sessions, as a shelter in emergency situations and for other community events, making it a vital asset for the community.

Saunderstown, R.I.: Repair the main road through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County's Camp Grosvenor to increase ease of accessibility to the property for campers, residents, and emergency vehicles, and rebuild the waterfront area for all to enjoy and to address erosion.

Canton, S.D.: Replace the existing 110 plus year old Canton Senior Citizen Center with a new 8,400-square-foot Canton Community Center (CCC) to better serve the wants and needs of the Canton area.

Cleveland, Tenn.: Launch YouthForce technology program for youth to foster future career opportunities in technology, providing hands-on experiences in fields like coding, electrical engineering and other transferable skills to prepare them for the workforce.

Bremerton, Wash.: Build the Bremerton Foodline Community Garden, providing produce to clients and partners, offering agricultural learning opportunities for special needs students and serving as a community education and recreation space. Sheridan, Wy.: Provide healthy, locally grown produce to students through the 5th Street Greenhouse to Cafeteria Project, teaching students how to grow using hydroponic and raised bed systems, enhancing their understanding of agriculture and nutrition while promoting sustainable practices and improving the quality of school meals.

T-Mobile partners with Main Street America to administer the grant program and assess applications based on their level of detail, community impact, feasibility and other considerations. Learn about Main Street America's work to advance shared prosperity, create resilient economies and improve quality of life here .

“T-Mobile's Hometown Grants program is bringing critical resources to small towns and rural communities across America,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO, Main Street America.“These investments are transforming local landscapes and creating new opportunities for growth and connection.”

T-Mobile's Hometown Grants commitment goes beyond community development programs. The Un-carrier has awarded more than $3 million to small businesses through Hometown Grants to support projects like revitalizing farmers markets, launching business incubators and improving main streets.

Hometown Grants is one of T-Mobile's many initiatives to make sure no community, big or small, gets left behind. The Un-carrier's Project 10Million offers internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to eligible student households to help close the digital divide. And T-Mobile's Friday Night 5G Lights is a competition that recently wrapped its inaugural year to give a football field makeover valued at $2 million to one deserving small town high school. The final champion was Inola High School from Inola, Oklahoma. Learn more about Friday Night 5G Lights and pre-register now for 2025 at FridayNight5GLights .

As the country's largest and fastest 5G network , T-Mobile is all in on small towns and rural areas. Plus, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Business Internet give homes and businesses across the country access to reliable and affordable broadband options.

For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit . And to see how Hometown Grants are creating change, go here .

About Main Street America

Main Street America leads a collaborative movement with partners and grassroots leaders that advances shared prosperity, creates resilient economies, and improves quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts across the country. For more than 40 years, Main Street America has helped to build economic power in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts through our signature Main Street Approach



framework. Founded as the National Main Street Center® in 1980, Main Street America has helped to generate over $107.62 billion in local reinvestment, rehab 335,675 buildings, create 782,059 new jobs, and start 175,323 new businesses in over 2,000 communities. Learn more about Main Street America here.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet: Not available in all areas. Delivered via 5G cellular network; speeds vary due to factors affecting cellular networks. Project 10Million: Verify National School Lunch Program eligibility at signup. Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data of national Speed Score results incorporating 5G download and upload speeds for Q1–Q2 2024. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit:

