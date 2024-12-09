Trump says Ukraine seeks agreements with Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine “would like to” sign a peace agreement with Russia, US President-elect Donald trump has stated following a gathering with Vladimir Zelensky in Paris. In a post on his official Social platform on Sunday, Trump asked for an urgent peace and discussions among Moscow and Kiev.
Trump’s comments are a result of reports arisen of Regime revolution in Syria, a main partner of Russia in the Middle East. Jihadists have taken charge of the Syrian capital Damascus and fallen Leader Bashar Assad’s 24-year reign. In his post Trump risked that Assad’s “protector,” Russia, “was not interested in protecting him any longer.”
“[Russia] lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever, Trump stated, claiming that Russia is currently “in a weakened state… because of Ukraine and a bad economy.”
“Likewise, Zelensky and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin,” the President-elect stated, further noting that if the war is not settled, “it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse.”
