Zelensky denies Trump’s demand for peace
Date
12/9/2024 4:13:47 AM
(MENAFN) Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky has denied a demand by US President-elect Donald trump for an urgent ceasefire as well as peace discussions among Ukraine and Russia.
After a gathering among Trump, Zelensky, as well as French Leader Emmanuel macron in Paris on Saturday, the US president-elect delivered an extensive post on his official Social platform stating, “there should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin” to settle the Ukraine conflict. According to Trump, Ukraine “would like to make a deal and stop the madness.”
Nonetheless, Zelensky made it obvious that this is not the situation, in a post shared on X on Sunday, in which he noted that the war “cannot simply end with a piece of paper and a few signatures.”
“A ceasefire without guarantees can be reignited at any moment... To ensure that Ukrainians no longer suffer losses, we must guarantee the reliability of peace and not turn a blind eye to occupation,” the Ukrainian president declared.
