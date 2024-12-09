Syrian government transfers power peacefully, Iranian embassy in Damascus gets attacked

(MENAFN) Akbari remarked that the Syrian authorities chose to peacefully transfer power in order to avoid further violence and devastation. "Because the and the people were unable to resist, the Syrian made the decision to transfer power peacefully to avoid more bloodshed and destruction. Particularly after the fall of Homs, the Syrian military did not put up any resistance, nor did the citizens, leading to the conclusion that a peaceful handover was the only option," the envoy commented.



Akbari further mentioned that the Syrian cabinet convened the previous evening and resolved not to oppose resistance in the capital, but instead to officially transfer control of the entire government and its various divisions.



"The Syrian Prime Minister will stay in the country to emphasize that state assets are the property of the nation," he noted. He also drew attention to the recent assault on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which caused damage and violated international law.



"My colleagues remained in Damascus until 11 PM on Saturday before departing the embassy, some potentially crossing the border by morning. The Iranian embassy was attacked and damaged on Sunday, which goes against international law. Nearly none of our colleagues from different Iranian institutions were present, as proper precautions had been taken," the diplomat clarified.

