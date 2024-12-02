Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market To Surpass Valuation Of USD 762.85 Million By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand for efficient filtration and purification solutions across various industries. Westford, USA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global activated carbon fiber (ACF) market size will reach a value of USD 762.85 Million by 2031 , with a CAGR of 8.91% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is expanding significantly as a result of its numerous applications in different sectors. Activated carbon fibers are super useful for energy storage, air filtration, and water purification applications due to their high surface area, pore volume, and adsorption capacity. The activated carbon fiber market is growing due to sustainable solutions in demand and increased awareness toward the environment. Further factors that support market expansion include improvements in manufacturing technology and a rise in research and development initiatives. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market" Pages – 184 Tables – 64 Figures – 75 To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 383.68 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 762.85 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increased usage in air and gas cleaning Key Market Opportunities Increasing public awareness regarding health risks associated with poor IAQ Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for water treatment application

Synthetic Material to Hold Significant Growth due to its Enhanced Adsorption Capacity and Durability

The dominance of synthetic materials in the global activated carbon fiber market is driven by their superior performance, including enhanced adsorption capacity and durability. Such materials are more versatile in application in the industry-from air purification to water treatment-which increases its demand and consistency in the global activated carbon fiber (ACF) market growth. Industries are moving towards efficiency and sustainability, hence the preference for synthetic carbon fibers grows further and further making its market supremacy stronger.

Wastewater Treatment to Lead Market due to Increasing Need for Effective Pollution Control

The dominance of wastewater treatment in the global activated carbon fiber market is driven by the increasing need for effective pollution control. These activated carbon fibers are very effective in the removal of contaminants from wastewaters; they are therefore becoming increasingly important in the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewaters. As environmental regulations get stricter, more and more of these fibers will be used in wastewater treatment systems, ensuring it continues to be firm in the global activated carbon fiber (ACF) market share.

North America to Dominate Market due to its Rapid Industrialization and Increasing Environmental Awareness

Asia Pacific dominates the global activated carbon fiber market due to rapid industrialization and increasing environmental awareness. The application of activated carbon fibers is also attributed to the region's stringent environmental regulations and increasing demand for air and water purification technologies. Furthermore, the growing production sectors and investments in sustainable technologies have made the Asia Pacific region stronger in a leading position in the global activated carbon fiber (ACF) market share.

Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Insight

Drivers:

Increasing Global Environmental AwarenessGrowing Industries Demands for Activated Carbon FibersIncreased Urbanization & Population Growth

Restraints:

Limited Raw Material AvailabilityComplex and Costly Processes are InvolvedCompetition from Alternative Filtration Materials

Prominent Players in Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market



Kuraray Co., Ltd. - Japan

Toyobo Co., Ltd. - Japan

Osaka Gas Chemicals Group - Japan

Teijin Limited - Japan

Kureha Corporation - Japan

Awa Paper Mfg. Co., Ltd. - Japan

Hayleys Group - Sri Lanka

Solvay S.A. - Belgium

Spintek Filtration Inc. - USA

Unitika Ltd. - Japan

Nippon Kynol, Inc. - Japan

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co., Ltd. - China

Neenah Gessner GmbH - Germany

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation - Japan

SGL Carbon SE - Germany

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. - Japan

Cabot Corporation - USA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - Japan (Takeda Carbon Fiber)

Wacker Chemie AG - Germany Nantong Senyou Fiber Products Co., Ltd. - China

Key Questions Answered in Global Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF) Market Report



What is the projected market size of the global activated carbon fiber industry by 2031?

What factors are driving the dominance of synthetic materials in the market? Which region is expected to dominate the market?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Expansion of water treatment infrastructure, clean and efficient vehicle emissions control, increased adoption of sustainable practices), restraints (Regulatory hurdles in different regions, dependency on fossil fuels for production) opportunities (Increasing industrial activities, activated carbon fibers' use in medical applications) influencing the growth of activated carbon fiber (ACF) market.



Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the activated carbon fiber (ACF) market.

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the activated carbon fiber (ACF) market.

Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



