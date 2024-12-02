Gaza Death Toll Rises To 44,466 Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian of in Gaza reported that the Israeli carried out four massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip. Over the past 24 hours, hospitals received 37 dead and 108 individuals.

The ministry noted that many remain under rubble or in inaccessible areas due to the challenges faced by ambulance and civil defense crews. Since the beginning of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October 2023, the death toll has risen to 44,466, with 105,358 injured.

In a press statement on Monday, the office in Gaza highlighted the ongoing aggression in the northern Gaza Strip, marking 60 days since what it described as an“ethnic cleansing crime” by the Israeli occupation army. This aggression impacted areas including Jabalia camp, Jabalia al-Balad, Jabalia al-Nazla, Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahyia, and surrounding regions. The statement detailed the toll: more than 3,700 dead and missing individuals, 2,400 of whom have been buried, alongside 10,000 wounded and 1,750 detainees.

The statement also emphasized the deliberate targeting of civil defense teams, which has hampered rescue efforts and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Vital sectors such as healthcare, water supply, sewage systems, infrastructure, and road networks have been systematically destroyed, leaving the northern Gaza Strip in what was described as a“disaster-stricken governorate in every sense of the word.”

Eyewitness accounts confirmed that between 500 and 650 bodies have remained on streets and roads for two months due to restrictions imposed by the Israeli occupation army, preventing medical, relief, and emergency teams from reaching them.