Lowtemp Industries Releases Groundbreaking New Concentrate Dispenser That Increases Cannabis Extracts Packaging Efficiency By Over 800%

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowtemp Industries' latest invention, dubbed simply the Lowtemp Concentrate Dispenser (LCD), is quickly becoming a game changing for cannabis and hemp processors that make dabbable concentrates. Its unique design utilizes no heat or pressurized gasses and allows extractors to slash packaging technician costs by increasing packaging outputs of grammed concentrates by 800% or more with a single operator. Engineered from the ground up to help solve one of the most vexing bottlenecks concentrate producers face, Lowtemp's newest machine is now available starting at $39,995 and can dispense 400 to 1,000 shots per hour ranging from .5 to 5 grams each.

Join us as we take the Lowtemp Concentrate Dispenser into a hydrocarbon facility to tackle some wax and badder.

While Lowtemp Industries is known by solventless extractors the world over for its industry leading OspreyTM

hash washing system and rosin presses, this expansion to serve the needs of all types of solvent-based operators as well comes at a critical moment when competition is increasing across all markets. Many processors big and small struggle to quantify exactly how much it costs to package their extracts, which tends to be a larger than expected area of lost profits when all factors are weighed. To help manufacturers better understand these challenges, Lowtemp has also released an exclusive white paper on concentrate packaging automation, which is accessible for download here .

The Concentrate Dispenser was built specifically to preserve the delicate cannabinoids and terpenes of concentrates that customers demand with a dispensing accuracy of +/- 1%, which is over twice as accurate as manual packaging technicians on average. It works with many of the most popularly sold textures of rosin and live resin, including cold cure, fresh press, jams, sauces, and much more. Most importantly, using it requires no special training so that entry level staff members can quickly get up to speed on how to use it immediately with its intuitive full color touchscreen interface. With the average lab technician costing around $52,000 per year and overfilling at small margins adding up to tens of thousands of dollars in lost product annually, most operators will achieve ROI in as little as 3 months. For more information, visit our website at .

About Lowtemp Industries: Lowtemp Industries was founded out of a garage in 2015 with one goal – to create the most value packed, high quality, USA made solventless extraction and processing solutions. Since then, the company has grown its sales worldwide and counts many of North America's largest operators as customers that trust Lowtemp for their solventless manufacturing needs. With the release of its brand new Lowtemp Concentrate Dispenser, Lowtemp is expanding its portfolio to offer cutting edge instruments that reduce labor costs and improve profitability for solvent-based extractors as well.

