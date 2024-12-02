LG CHANNELS BRINGS HOLIDAY SEASON TO LIFE WITH EXCITING NEW STREAMING OPTIONS

LG Channels Holiday Showcase Presents a Non-Stop Lineup of Holiday Classics and Festive Favorites All for Free

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Available now through January 2025, the“LG Channels Holiday Showcase” channel offers a continuous stream of festive classics, feel-good films, and family-friendly favorites under license from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Lionsgate, Amazon MGM Studios, Shout! Studios and Tesera Entertainment – ensuring viewers have a wide array of seasonal entertainment at their fingertips.

From fan-favorites films like A Madea Christmas, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, A Christmas Princess, and The Dog Who Saved Christmas, to many more timeless holiday gems, LG Channels Holiday Showcase is the ultimate destination for holiday entertainment.1

LG Channels, LG's free streaming service, offers a broad range of premium live and on-demand content. Accessible on LG Smart TVs (2016 models and newer) via webOS, users can easily tune in using the dedicated button on the LG Magic Remote or from the home screen. Consistently ranked among the top five most-used apps worldwide, LG Channels continues to expand its audience with a seamless mix of entertainment and convenience.

"LG Channels Holiday Showcase" provides the ultimate, hassle-free viewing experience. With no need to browse or make choices, it's the perfect one-stop destination for anyone seeking a holiday movie. Just tune in to channel #102, relax, and enjoy a curated selection of festive films, making LG Channels the go-to spot for effortless seasonal entertainment.

1 Additional movie titles include: A Madea Christmas, All is Bright, Angels Sing, Black Christmas (2006), Christmas in Compton, Christmas in Paradise, A Christmas Wedding Tail, Deck the Halls, The Expendables 2, The Expendables 3, The Expendables,

Snowpiercer, Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage, Anna and the Apocalypse, Cutting Edge 4: Fire and Ice, The Cutting Edge, The Cutting Edge: Chasing the Dream, The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold, Frank Capra's Pocketful of Miracles, Autumn in New York, Ben-Hur, Blizzard, Babes in Toyland (1986), Nutcracker: The Motion Picture, A Christmas Carol: The Musical, A Walk to Remember, Hats Off to Christmas!, Mr. St. Nick, Silent Night, The Angel of Pennsylvania Avenue, The Miracle Maker, The Night They Saved Christmas, 12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue, Wind Chill, 48 Christmas Wishes, A Cape Cod Christmas, A Christmas Arrangement, A Christmas Cruise, A Christmas in Royal Fashion, A Christmas in Vermont, A Christmas Mystery, A Christmas Princess, A Christmas Village, A Christmas Vintage, A Christmas Wish in Hudson, A Date by Christmas Eve, A Holiday for Love, A Holiday Heist, A Holiday Romance, A Holiday to Remember, A Husband for Christmas, A Perfect Christmas Pairing, A Prince and Pauper Christmas, A Prince for Christmas, A Royal Christmas Ball, A Royal Christmas Engagement, A Royal Christmas on Ice, A Very Corgi Christmas, A Wedding for Christmas, Broadcasting Christmas, Christmas A La Mode, Christmas at the Amish Bakery, Christmas in Palm Springs, Christmas Lover's Anonymous, Christmas Matchmakers, Christmas Together, Christmas Town, Christmas Twister, Christmas Wedding Runaway, Christmas with Felicity, The Dog Who Saved Christmas Vacation, The Dog Who Saved Christmas, The Dog Who Saved the Holidays, Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays, Holiday for Hire, Holiday Hold-Up, Holiday Road Trip, Holly and the Hot Chocolate, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Love at the Christmas Contest, Merry Ex-Mas, A Merry Single Christmas, My Best Friend's Christmas, Saving Christmas Spirit, Shoelaces for Christmas, The Case of the Christmas Diamond, The Christmas Brew, The Christmas Checklist, The Christmas Venue, The Holiday Exchange, The Search for Secret Santa, The Sons of Mistletoe, and The Tree That Saved Christmas.

