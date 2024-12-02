Tamil Nadu: Another Landslide Hits Tiruvannamalai, Hours After Seven People Were Trapped Amid Heavy Rainfall

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A second landslide hit Tiruvannamalai on Monday afternoon as Tamil Nadu continued to grapple with the aftereffects of Cyclone Fengal. Large swathes of the state have been inundated over the weekend and hundreds of rescue workers from various teams continue their work in the area. An earlier mudslide in the temple town had led to a boulder falling onto a residential building - trapping a family of seven.

It was not immediately clear if there had been any casualties in the second landslide. Rescue operations in the area have hampered by heavy rainfall and the threat posed by another boulder that reportedly remains precariously balanced further uphill. The first landslide took place around 4:30 pm on Sunday on the lower slopes of Annamalaiyar Hill.

| Tamil Nadu: Seven people trapped after mudslide in Tiruvannamalai

“Rescue operations are going at the site of the Tiruvannamalai landslide. IIT engineers have been called to assist at the affected location,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday.

According to reports, two of the seven trapped individuals have been rescued while a third was confirmed dead. There are 30 National Disaster Response Force personnel engaged in the rescue operations using hydraulic lifts.

| Watch: Buses swept away as cyclone Fengal wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Cyclone Fengal hit the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday night - causing severe flooding and heavy rainfall in several districts. Road access from Uthangarai to towns such as Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai has been affected due to heavy inundation.



The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for parts of Kerala on Monday as well as an orange alert for neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. a red alert signifies extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm.



The storm is currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu. It is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea - passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)



