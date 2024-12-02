NDMC's Pilot Project To Provide Drinking Water 24X7 In Lutyens' Delhi, Including Slums

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is all set to kickstart its pilot project on providing uninterrupted of drinking water in all households of Lutyens' Delhi, including slums and cluster areas.

"The project marks an extension of Prime Narendra Modi-led government's Jal Jeevan Mission – Har Ghal Jal Yojana, and it will ensure 24x7 water supply for the NDMC residents,” said Kuljeet Chahal, Vice-chairman of NDMC on Monday.

Kuljeet Chahal, speaking to IANS, said that the municipal corporation has devised an elaborate and meticulous plan for providing 24-hour water supply to all homes coming under the corporation's ambit and this includes the slums as well.

"Aligning with PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, this initiative will provide drinking water to every household, including those living in slums in the area. All necessary arrangements are being made in this regard," he said.

He also highlighted the list of challenges in implementing the ambitious scheme and said that the budget has been enhanced from Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 3 crore, with active assistance from the Centre.

He also informed about plans of laying new and bigger pipelines, setting up new water plants and also addressing the infrastructural challenges to meet the stipulated target.

"There are about 32 slum cluster areas in the NDMC area, Arvind Kejriwal's constituency also comes under this. We will ensure that all households get tap water," he said.

He, however, slammed the AAP government for failing to fulfil its promises and accused it of fooling the public.

Kuljeet Chahal also lamented the fact that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, despite being a MLA from the New Delhi constituency multiple times, remains a 'non-member' of the NDMC Council.

Sharing his views on the Delhi elections slated for early 2025, he said that the 'inefficient and inept' AAP will be thrown out of power and the BJP will form a government with over two-thirds majority.