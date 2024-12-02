Vicky Vidya OTT Release Date Revealed: Where To Watch The Rajkummar Rao And Tripti Dimri Film

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vicky Vidya OTT release date : The wait is finally over for all comedy movie fans. Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri-starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wla Video' is all set for its OTT release.

The movie hit the theatres on October 11, alongside Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Jigra's release, witnessing stiff competition in earnings.

Co-written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has been jointly produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video collection

Vicky Vidya's opening-day collection stood at ₹5.5 crore, substantially surpassing Jigra's Day 1 collection of ₹4.25 crore. The Rajkumar Rao comedy film also saw a 24.45 per cent jump on Day 2.

On Day 2, Vicky Vidya minted ₹6.9 crore, ₹6.4 crore on Day 3, ₹2.4 crore on Day 4, ₹2.1 crore on Day 5, ₹1.9 crore on Day 6, and ₹1.8 crore on Day 7. At week one, the film's collection stood at ₹27 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video movie

The movie revolves around the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar ) and Vidya (Triptii), who, along with their family, go to great lengths to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the picturesque town of Rishikesh.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT release date

Multiple reports state that, on December 6, Those who missed the tickles on the big screens can now catch the light-hearted comedy on OTT platform Netflix.

Vicky Vidya received mixed reviews from social media users, with most describing it as a "laughing riot." However, some users criticised the film for its lack of creativity, claiming that the humour was outdated and reminiscent of the "stone age."

Other OTT releases

Several other Bollywood hits such as Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video movie's rival Jigra, and other movies such as 'Maeri', 'Agni' are all set to stream on OTT platforms later this month.








