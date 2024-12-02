Heartwise Ministries Introduces A New Weight Management Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Better Way to Manage Weight

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been estimated that 74 percent of adults are overweight, and 43 percent are obese. Obesity leads to other chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, cancer, musculoskeletal problems, and aging. Obesity is now classified as a disease.

Heartwise Ministries is dedicated in helping the world have better and has developed a new tool to combat the of obesity. Current strategies include medications, bariatric surgery, and fad diets.

Cardiologist and speaker/director of Heartwise Ministries states, "Individuals need and want more options to treat this epidemic. In looking at the numbers and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the current strategies are ineffective for many."

Heartwise Ministries has developed a one-year planner focusing on neuropathways (habits). The more pathways utilized, the stronger they become. The planner also focuses on the power of daily worship and Biblical promises to help the user remain focused and empowered. The planner includes daily habit trackers, a focus on goals, and accountability.

Nicole, one of the developers states, "What makes this planner effective is the focus on worship in weight management realizing the source of power to effect positive changes over time. This planner has no side effects, is cheaper than Ozempic, less invasive than bariatric surgery and is sustainable. This tool has the potential to change a life forever."

This product is now available to all individuals and organizations desiring to improve health.

For more information:

James Marcum

423-645-5916

[email protected]

Or

Heartwiseministries

SOURCE Heartwise Ministries

