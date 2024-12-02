Truck Driver Arrested With 211 Kilograms Of Poppy In Udhampur

During a routine check, a police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Jakhani and conducted a search, they said.

The search led to the recovery of 211 kilograms of poppy contained in eight bags, they added.

The driver, identified as Mohammad Hanief, was arrested on the spot. The vehicle and contraband were seized.

A case has been registered at Udhampur Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now