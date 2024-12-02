Death rate from Cyclone Fengal increases to 20 as flooding wreak havoc in Sri Lanka

(MENAFN) The death toll from Cyclone Fengal rose to 20 on Monday as heavy rainfall and flooding wreaked havoc in Sri Lanka and southern India. The storm, which made landfall in Tamil Nadu, India, on Saturday, brought record rainfall to Puducherry before weakening into a low-pressure system by Monday morning. The cyclone’s remnants left a trail of destruction, displacing hundreds of thousands and causing significant disruption in the region.



Sri Lanka bore the brunt of the cyclone’s early impact, as intense rains triggered landslides and severe flooding. The country’s disaster management agency reported 17 fatalities and nearly 470,000 people seeking refuge in temporary shelters. Meanwhile, in India, Tamil Nadu recorded three deaths from electrocution linked to the storm. Tamil Nadu's disaster management minister, KKSSR Ramachandran, described overall damage as minimal but refrained from providing further details on the fatalities.



Efforts to rescue those affected are ongoing. Indian disaster agencies are working to reach a family of seven feared trapped by a landslide in Tamil Nadu. Roads remain inundated, and schools have been closed in affected areas as authorities warn of potential flash flooding. Puducherry, a coastal territory, experienced its highest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years during Fengal’s landfall, exacerbating the challenges faced by local communities.



The cyclone’s aftermath underscores the vulnerability of the region to extreme weather events. While the storm’s winds have dissipated, its effects continue to impact thousands, prompting calls for enhanced disaster preparedness and relief efforts to mitigate future risks.

MENAFN02122024000045015839ID1108946294