Sisi expands Egypt's cooperation with BP in renewable, clean energy

(MENAFN) President Abdel Fattah El Sisi conveyed Egypt's intention to broaden its collaboration with British (BP) to include and clean energy, particularly in light of Egypt's promising potential in green hydrogen production.



This remark was made during a meeting with BP CEO Murray Auchincloss on Monday, where President Sisi praised BP's operations in Egypt’s and oil sectors, as well as its development of various fields.



He welcomed BP's increased investments in Egypt’s sector and emphasized the government’s commitment to facilitating the operations of international companies and promoting greater private sector participation in this crucial industry.



The president also underscored Egypt’s goal of becoming a regional hub for green hydrogen production and export, along with the government’s efforts to involve global companies in clean and renewable energy projects with low emissions.



In reply, Auchincloss outlined BP's plans to pursue clean and renewable energy projects, in line with Egypt’s priorities for sustainable energy development.

