Over the past decades, Russia has implemented numerous reconstruction and projects to improve production efficiency. Large-scale industrial projects continue to be implemented, emphasizing the active movement towards modern industrial standards. In this context, special attention should be paid to attracting highly qualified specialists to ensure the quality of construction activities.

Denis Smanov , an expert in the production of industrial concrete floors, is known for his innovative approaches. These approaches have not only improved the quality of construction work but also raised the level of the industry as a whole. His work is a testament to the potential of innovative thinking in the construction sector.

Denis Smanov, an engineer and manager, has developed a unique technical solution that sets him apart in the field. His solution, which involves the use of metal-embedded elements for load transfer in the construction of concrete floors, is a testament to his deep understanding of concreting processes. This innovative approach will help prevent common problems associated with joint failure, thereby saving costs and ensuring the longevity of the floors. The uniqueness of the formwork proposed by Smanov is that its elements cannot be dismantled, which makes the operation process safer and longer lasting. The metal-embedded elements are located on the day-completing joints, protecting them from possible destruction. This approach significantly reduces the use of temporary formworks, which are usually subject to wear and tear during operation, thus creating risks to the integrity of the structures.

The technology developed by Smanov not only ensures reliable load transfer between the cards but also makes it possible to increase the load factor of the floors by as much as 40%. This achievement, patented in 2011, has become Denis' signature technique. Combined with the latest materials, such as steel fibro concrete, this solution opens up new horizons for the design and realization of industrial floors, guaranteeing their strength and durability in various operating conditions.

Denis Smanov believes that the basis of a successful career is a deep understanding of the profession's nuances. "A qualified and competent specialist is someone who realizes the importance of every stage of work, from design to installation," he says. It is this approach that has become his calling card in the world of construction. To his clients, including AvtoVAZ, the Bosch plant in the Samara region, and the warehouse center of the largest marketplace, OZON, Denis Smanov, manager the production of concrete floors in industrial buildings , offers not just a service but quality proven by time and experience.