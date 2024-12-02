Modine Showcases Refreshed Hot Dawg® Unit Heaters At The 2024 HARDI Conference

Leading heating solution highlights advances in standalone heating solutions with their growing catalog of gas- and electric-powered products

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine

(NYSE:

MOD ), a leading HVAC manufacturer, announces they will showcase their newest heating solutions, including the recently updated line of Hot Dawg®

Unit Heaters, at the 2024 Heating Air-conditioning Refrigeration Distributors International (HARDI) in Atlanta on Dec. 7-10.

During the conference, Modine will highlight enhancements to the rest of the Hot Dawg®

line, which offer improved performance and efficiency. The gas-fired units have new features, including a dimpled heat exchanger tube to boost efficiency and reduce noise, plus some usability and aesthetic improvements.

"At Modine we strive to provide the most efficient and reliable products on the market to our customers, and the updates to our Hot Dawg®

Unit Heaters reflect that goal," said Elizabeth Casebolt, marketing manager of Modine's Heating division. "Without the help of our distributors, it would be difficult for consumers to connect with Modine heating solutions. HARDI presents the perfect opportunity to reintroduce them to our products."

Modine will also be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the release of their Amp DawgTM Electric Heater as an alternative to the gas-powered Hot Dawg®

units. Available in two sizes, the residentially certified 5.7kW unit allows application flexibility in spaces like basements, garages or storage areas, while the 9.0kW unit provides two stages of controlled heat perfect for larger workshops and garages.

The Amp DawgTM heaters, along with recently added electric-powered infrared solutions, highlights Modine's mission to provide top-of-the-line answers to any heating demand, regardless of the fuel source.

"Since their introduction in 2015, Modine's Hot Dawg®

Unit Heaters have been a trusted brand in the heating space," said Richard Boothman, director of North American sales for Modine. "Being able to showcase their improvements to distributors at HARDI provides the best path for the new products to reach consumers."

